ActionSA believes extortion a possible motive for Loyiso Nkohla's murder

ActionSA joined the list of politicians who believed the prominent community activist was killed on Monday because of extortion.

CAPE TOWN - ActionSA has added its voice to the chorus of politicians who believe that extortion was a motive for the murder of prominent community activist, Loyiso Nkohla.

Nkohla was shot dead on Monday near the Philippi railway station while doing community facilitation for the area.

A number of political figures highlighted the progress made to ensure illegal occupants were safely moved in order to reopen Metrorail's central train line.

READ MORE:

ActionSA's Western Cape chairperson, Michelle Wasserman, said that Nkohla's murder may be another sign that the justice system was failing to bring criminal syndicates to book.

"ActionSA is extremely concerned that community activist Loyiso Nkohla was possibly killed for his work to reopen the railway line in Philippi, Cape Town by groups who seek to keep the railway line closed."

Meanwhile, Nkohla's friend and African National Congress (ANC) member, Andile Lili, wants swift action from the police.

"I know who might have killed Loyiso in this murder… [There is] someone that I suspect to be behind Loyiso's murder."

No arrests have been yet been made.