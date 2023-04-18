Zulu royal household allocated almost R80m for 2023/24 financial year

The Zulu King’s office falls under the office of the premier and is always allocated a portion of the provincial budget.

DURBAN - The Zulu Royal House has been allocated R79,565 million for the 2023/24 financial year.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube tabled her budget vote speech on Tuesday.

The money is meant for the Zulu monarch to carry out his duties and to fund the royal household’s events.

There’s been an increase in the budget allocated to King MisuZulu KaZwelithini compared with the previous financial year.

In May 2022, the monarch received R67 million.

This means the latest allocation is increased by more than R10 million.

Dube-Ncube said her office would continue supporting the province’s royal family.

“We are supporting the royal household, the amount we have appropriated in our budget, one is to take care of the various activities that happen in the royal household but also is to take care of the renovations and refurbishment of the palaces that are there.”

The funds are also used on events including the annual reed dance, commemorating the British and Zulu war as well as honouring King Shaka.