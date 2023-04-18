Who is behind the worst vandalism in the history of Johannesburg’s cemeteries?

The desecration of Braamfontein Cemetery has been described as the biggest case of vandalism in the history of Johannesburg’s cemeteries.

JOHANNESBURG - The crackling of dried leaves rustling underfoot echoes among the dead silence that falls over one of the first and oldest cemeteries in Johannesburg, Braamfontein Cemetery.

Rays of sunlight pierce through the brush, illuminating a crime scene like no other – thousands of graves lay in ruin, desecrated, as the ashes of many deceased are strewn across the dirt.

It’s been described as the biggest case of vandalism in the history of Johannesburg’s cemeteries, and has raised many questions as to who may be behind the heinous act.

Plaques ripped from niches on the ground at Braamfontein Cemetery after a series of vandalism incidents. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Ashes strewn on the ground at Braamfontein Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Empty holes remain after Braamfontein Cemetery was vandalised. A case of malicious damage to property has been registered and security bolstered after the incident. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Last month, Sarah Welham, founder of Friends of Johannesburg Cemeteries (FOJC), stumbled upon broken plaques and vandalised niches where the ashes of thousands – some dating back to the 1930’s – were laid to rest.

“Between four and five thousand niches have been vandalised,” says Welham as ominous clouds descend over the cemetery. Volunteers of her organisation had been going about the tedious business of documenting dates, and trying to piece together broken plaques.

Alan Buff, who was previously employed by the city and worked with cemeteries in and around Johannesburg, said in his five decades of working in cemeteries, he had never come across desecration of such magnitude.

Joburg City Parks say based on their observations and information gathered on site, it seems that there is a distinct pattern in which the plaques and niches were removed at Braamfontein Cemetery. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

A close-up of some of the crypts vandalised at Braamfontein Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The large-scale vandalism has left many bereaved families searching for answers as to why anyone would commit such an act.

Dazed and confused, 72-year-old Heather Dosreis scours the cemetery grounds looking for the ash walls of her mother and grandmother.

Her fragile hand just manages to creep through a hole broken through a concrete ash wall she presumes to be her grandmother’s.

Emotionally defeated, she slowly pulls out jagged reminiscences of a wooden box where her grandmother’s ashes were once stored.

“That’s what’s left of the box… this is just so bad. I’ve got my mother’s ashes; I’ll take them with me because I don’t want to leave them here because these guys can fix the ash walls and fences of the cemetery up and then two years down the line the same thing can happen again. Why? Why would anyone want to do this?”

A box that once contained the ashes of one of the thousands of victims of vandalism at Braamfontein Cemetery. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Empty holes remain after Braamfontein Cemetery was vandalised. A case of malicious damage to property has been registered and security bolstered after the incident. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Some destroyed graves at Braamfontein Cemetery date back to the 1930s. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

A close-up of vandalised crypts at Braamfontein Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Dosreis’ questions have been fuelled by several theories.

An alleged mental patient who covers his body in red shoe polish and enters the cemetery in the early hours of the morning to break open the ash walls; Nyaope smokers rummaging through niches in search of valuables to sell for their next fix; and a unscrupulous tenderpreneur who is behind the intentional damage of the ash walls in order to secure a lucrative contract to fix them - theories are rife.

"They come every night or in the early hours of the morning because the graves that were fine yesterday are now damaged this morning. I don't understand why someone would do this. Families come here every day and cry. I've seen a lot of people cry because of what's happened here,” said a Joburg City Parks employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another employee said he had on several occasions seen a man covered in red polish on cemetery grounds.

“He’s mad in the head. There is something wrong with him. He covers his entire body in red polish… I’ve seen him in here several times and chased him away. He comes in around 4am every morning. He normally stands on the bridge over the M1 and throws bricks at cars. I’ve reported him to police and JMPD before, but they never arrest him.”

Welham said she had also heard about sightings of a man covered in red shoe polish, and questioned whether he could be part of some satanic ritual.

“We’ve heard the theory about the mad man who covers himself in red and comes in and smashes, but some of this looks far too systematic for a mad man… he wouldn’t put the plaques neatly down next to the ash walls.”

She said the latest theory, of an unscrupulous builder trying to secure the tender to fix the ash walls, is more plausible.

“That would explain why the plaques are being put down carefully on the hole, so that he can come in and get the tender to put them all back on the walls. That doesn’t explain the damaged ones, but maybe there are two different groups at work here.”

Joburg City Parks said based on their observations and information gathered on site, it appeared there was a distinct pattern in which the plaques and niches were removed.

“The perpetrators used a systematic and coordinated means of removing the niches, where some were placed almost uniformly on the ground and along the ash walls, while others strangely strewn further away."

They said six additional security personnel had been deployed at the cemetery on a 24-hour shift, and would be strategically stationed at the entrance and the ash memorial site during the day and at night.

“Since the deployment of these security personnel, according to the Facilities Management team, there have been no recorded incidents of vandalism.”

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said a case of malicious damage to property had been registered at the Hillbrow police station.

“An investigation is underway; no arrests have been made yet.”

