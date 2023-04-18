Struggling Eskom says power cuts to switch between stage 5 & 6

Power utility, Eskom, announced on Monday that load shedding would be implemented interchangeably between stages 5 and 6 until futher notice.

CAPE TOWN - Stage 5 load shedding is in place from Tuesday morning.

Power utility, Eskom, announced on Monday that load shedding would be implemented interchangeably between stages 5 and 6 until further notice.

Eskom's crisis communication manager, Menzi Mngomezulu, said that a generation unit each at the Camden, Koeberg and Medupi power stations had been brought back online.

"The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints. However, the team is working around the clock to ensure that these units are returned to service as soon as possible. We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system, as this is assisting in avoiding higher stages of load shedding."