Revoking Guptas' citizenship could have implications on their case: Motsoaledi

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed that the extradition request for the Gupta brothers was denied by the UAE.

CAPE TOWN - The government cannot revoke the South African citizenship and passport issued to Gupta brothers Atul and Rajesh because of the implication it may have on getting them back to the country to face criminal charges.

So said Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi when he was questioned by members of Parliament on Tuesday about the status of the Gupta brothers’ South African documents.

The minister held a briefing on identity matters related to convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola recently revealed that South Africa’s extradition request to the United Arab Emirates for the state capture masterminds failed in February.

It’s since emerged that the brothers may also have taken on a new citizenship.

Parliament established in 2018 that the Gupta family had their South African citizenship process fast-tracked.

In light of reports that fugitive brothers Atul and Rajesh have since acquired citizenship of the Pacific Island Nation of Vanuatu, and have been spotted in Europe MPs, the Inkatha Freedom Party’s Liezl van der Merwe questioned why they were still in possession of South African documents.

"What prevents us from cancelling those passports and flagging them so they are not able to travel with those?"

But Motsoaledi explained this could prove problematic if the government still had hopes of having the brothers extradited.

"We can’t take them back without taking back the permanent residency and the citizenship. That’s where it should start. It will be arbitrary in law just to stop and take their passports away."

Motsoaledi said he’s taking legal advice from the justice department on the implications of the Gupta brothers having allegedly acquired another citizenship.