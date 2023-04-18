Ramokgopa says he'll present his energy plan to Cabinet for approval soon

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who is also an African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member, met with the party's national working committee in Limpopo on Monday to discuss his proposed plan.

JOHANNESBURG - With the country grappling with stages 5 and 6 power cuts, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that he would soon present his energy plan to Cabinet for approval.

In a press briefing held a fortnight ago, Ramokgopa hinted that government may need to choose between its climate commitment goals and load shedding.

With intensified levels of load shedding, Ramokgopa said that there were some immediate and urgent steps needed to address the power crisis.

"Especially as we transition into the winter, but I'm very confident about the prospects of addressing this load shedding beyond winter. But what is key to South Africans is what are the set of measures we are taking to relieve the people of this country."

While Ramokgopa's plan is yet to be made public, it's expected that he may propose that government prolong the lifespan of some power stations, which goes against South Africa's just energy transition plan.