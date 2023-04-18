Ramaphosa appoints new SABC board

President Cyril Ramaphosa had come under heavy criticism from opposition parties for the delay in appointing the board, with some of his Cabinet ministers being accused of political interference.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally appointed the SABC board after almost six months since the previous board’s term ended.

Ramaphosa had come under heavy criticism from opposition parties for the delay in appointing the board, with some of his Cabinet ministers being accused of political interference.

President Ramaphosa has also appointed Khathutshelo Ramukumba as chairperson of the board.

The president’s appointment of the board has been pending since last year October when the previous board ended its term.

But the process was hit by delays, from the security vetting of shortlisted candidates and legal concerns raised by Ramaphosa, which delayed the appointment for months.

Some of the appointments include Nomvuyiso Batyi, who will serve as deputy chairperson, former SABC head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni, and former member of Parliament, Magdalene Moonsamy.

The appointment of the board also comes not too long after Parliament received a legal opinion that said Ramaphosa’s questioning of the number of candidates shortlisted had no “basis in law”.

Ramaphosa said that the “SABC is a vital institution of our constitutional democracy” and trusts that the newly appointed board members will work hard at ensuring that South Africa continues to benefit from a stable and independent public broadcaster.