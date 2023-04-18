NSFAS funded unqualifying students to the tune of over R5bn, says SIU

According to the SIU students whose household income is above R350 000 don’t qualify based on funding rules.

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) paid over R5 billion to unqualifying students.

The SIU said some 40,000 students were incorrectly funded by the NSFAS, adding that it had only managed to recover R38 million from institutions.

The SIU and NSFAS briefed Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa (Standing Committee on Public Accounts) about its investigations.

Students whose household income is above R350,000, said the SIU, don't qualify based on funding rules.

But students did not submit their parent's details when they applied with some using their grandparents' to apply.

"We are looking at 76 institutions and the number of students is 40, 044. When you look at the amount involved it’s R5.1 billion of the amount that has been paid to unqualifying students," said SIU investigator Leonard Lekgetho.

NSFAS chairperson Ernest Khosa said the SIU report is spot on in many cases.

He said what’s encouraging was the fact that the SIU was able to identify some problems threatening the security of the sector and the involvement of what he called “mafias” in the sector.