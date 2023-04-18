Nepotism claims against Maties VC De Villiers to be probed, says university

It is alleged that the university’s vice-chancellor used his discretionary powers to secure a highly sort after spot for a relative in Stellenbosch University's medicine programme.

CAPE TOWN - The Stellenbosch University council said that a committee would be appointed to probe nepotism claims levelled against its vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers.

De Villiers allegedly used his discretionary powers as rector and vice-chancellor to secure a highly sought-after spot for a relative in the university's medicine programme.

The university's management said De Villiers also alerted members of the executive committee of council that earlier he used his discretion under the same policy and discretionary placement guidelines to place another relative in a programme at the university.

A motion to dismiss Villiers was tabled at Monday’s council meeting.

#StellenboschUniversity A motion to dismiss Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Prof Wim de Villiers, was tabled at a meeting of the Council of Stellenbosch University (SU) today. KB pic.twitter.com/BHz8nOPVtE ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2023

Following a debate, the university’s council agreed that a three-member committee should probe the matter.

It added that one of the committee members should be an independent legal professional.

The committee would be investigating allegations of nepotism and a possible breach of related rules in relation to the Rector’s Discretionary Placements (RDP) and the placements of De Villiers’ relatives.

University council members agreed that the concept of the RDP should be reviewed in its totality by the relevant academic governance structures.