Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry put on hold indefinitely

The Parliamentary inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office stalled at the end of March as she ran out of money for legal fees.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry probing the Public Protector’s fitness to hold office has been put on hold indefinitely.

This is to allow more time to find a solution to the payment of Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal team.

The money that was being paid by the Public Protector’s office, ran out in March having exceeded R12 million worth of outstanding invoices still to be paid.

Over the last two weeks, the committee continued to meet without Mkhwebane receiving briefings from the evidence leaders to contextualise the information placed before it.

READ MORE:

- Mkhwebane loses High Court bid to remove Dyantyi from impeachment inquiry

- Work under way to resolve Mkhwebane's legal funding woes, assures Dyantyi

On Tuesday, the chairperson of the committee Richard Dyantyi said Members of Parliament were to be on standby for the resumption of the inquiry.

"We are confident about the work that is being done. There is a very clear and definite commitment that this process - we must see it through, we must conclude it, and hence it was good that we did this exercise."

Mkhwebane is yet to conclude her testimony and be cross-examined by evidence leaders and MPs.

Dyantyi said a redrafted programme to conclude the inquiry, will depend on resolving the issue of legal fees.