Loyiso Nkohla was doing community work when he was shot dead, says close friend

A close friend and former colleague said that the prominent Cape Town politician was working to ensure rail safety in the Phillipi area when he was murdered on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - It has emerged that prominent Cape Town politician, Loyiso Nkohla, was doing community facilitation work when he was shot and killed.

That's according to Nkohla's former colleague and friend, Muhammad Khalid Sayed.

He was murdered in Philippi on Monday.

Nkohla and Sayed became close friends during their time together as African National Congress (ANC) Youth League members.

Sayed is still an ANC member but Nkohla, who also led the Ses'khona People’s Rights Movement, and was once in the Democratic Alliance (DA), went on to join the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

Sayed visited the scene where his friend was killed and said that Nkohla was working to ensure rail safety in the Philippi area.

"He was doing community facilitation, trying to obviously engage the communities around the safe running of the lines, the different train lines, so he could have been there to engage around that."

Eyewitness News asked Sayed if he knew why Nkohla was shot and if extortion could be the reason.

"What we just know is just generally we do have a challenge with extortion rackets in the province and it's very concerning, and we're concerned that our authorities haven't really properly picked up on this issue of extortion."