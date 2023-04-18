Khayelitsha teen Thimna Kuze's alleged killer arrested

Thimna Kuze was found dead at a house in Site C on 24 March.

CAPE TOWN - Weeks after the murder of a Khayelitsha teenager, her alleged killer has been arrested.

Thimna Kuze was found dead at a house in Site C on 24 March.

Police say the 32-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court soon.

The alleged child killer was arrested by members of the Khayelitsha Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit late last week.

Around three weeks prior, 13-year-old Thimna Kuze was raped and murdered, allegedly while at a sleepover at her friend's house.

It's believed the deceased and her three friends were given alcohol by one of the girl's relatives.

Kuze was later found dead in a shack in the Taiwan informal settlement.

The teenager has since been laid to rest in the Eastern Cape.