Judges Matter welcomes Molemela recommendation for SCA president

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisation Judges Matter has welcomed the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)’s recommendation of Judge Mahube Betty Molemela for the position of Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President.

The president still has to confirm her appointment but in the meantime Mbekezeli Benjamin, a research and advocacy officer with Judges Matter, said that it would encourage other women to aim for leadership positions in the judiciary.

"Judges Matter welcomes the recommendation of Judge Mahube Molemela as the next president of the SCA. If appointed, she will only be the second woman to hold a permanent leadership position in the judiciary. And this would build confidence in other women putting themselves forward for judicial leadership."

Benjamin also highlighted her wealth of experience, including as the former Judge President of the Free State High Court.

"Judge Molemela comes to the position with a lot of experience as a judge, having been a judge since 2008 but also having headed up the Free State High Court, she has the necessary experience to run the court."