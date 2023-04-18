Flight delays at Cape Town International will affect other airports - Acsa

Acsa said that Tuesday morning's fog and poor visibility conditions compounded the airport's problems, with some planes being diverted to other nearby landing strips.

CAPE TOWN - The Airports Company SA (Acsa) said that some flights were delayed at Cape Town International Aiporton Tuesday morning, apparently due to a fibre internet network fault.

The company said that the current delays would impact on other airports and urged air travellers to regularly check for updates.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) can confirm that @capetownint is experiencing delayed flights as a result of a fibre network fault. This fault required the airport to temporarily downgrade the Instrument Landing Category status of the airport. (1/4) ' Airports Company SA (@Airports_ZA) April 18, 2023

ACSA’s technicians are currently working on restoring the system and aircraft will be able to land once the fog lifts. The delay in flights meant to land and depart from CTIA will have a knock-on effect on other ACSA airports and will impact planned schedules. (3/4) ' Airports Company SA (@Airports_ZA) April 18, 2023