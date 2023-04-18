Go

Flight delays at Cape Town International will affect other airports - Acsa

Acsa said that Tuesday morning's fog and poor visibility conditions compounded the airport's problems, with some planes being diverted to other nearby landing strips.

FILE: A general view of Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Facebook.com
FILE: A general view of Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Facebook.com
18 April 2023 13:22

CAPE TOWN - The Airports Company SA (Acsa) said that some flights were delayed at Cape Town International Aiporton Tuesday morning, apparently due to a fibre internet network fault.

Acsa said that Tuesday morning's fog and poor visibility conditions compounded the airport's problems, with some planes being diverted to other nearby landing strips.

The company said that the current delays would impact on other airports and urged air travellers to regularly check for updates.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA