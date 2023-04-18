EMPD demolish informal structures in op to tackle illegal land occupation

On Sunday, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department received information that people were occupying land illegally near Pretoria Road understood to be a 'shack farming' attempt.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) demolished over 15 informal structures in an operation to tackle potential land occupants.

The EMPD received information on Sunday that people moved onto vacant land near Pretoria Road and began erecting homes in the area.

It was understood that the occupation was an attempt at "shack farming," where people illegally build makeshift homes in an attempt to sell and rent out the structures.

“During the raid, no occupants were found inside the shacks and no injuries were reported before and after the operation,” said the EMPD's Marie Mashishi.

“The City of Ekurhuleni urges members of the community not to buy land from anyone who claims the be the owner. Those who are doing that are doing so at their own risk.”