Ekurhuleni & Tshwane residents hit with double blow of power cuts, water outages

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane have once again expressed their outrage after being left again with no power or water.

Areas including Benoni and Boksburg have been left dry, with the constant load shedding affecting the pumping of water.

And now added to that, water supply has hit critically low levels in some parts of Gauteng after a power supply failure at Rand Water's Mapleton booster station in Ekurhuleni.

This has affected the Vlakfontein reservoir, which also feeds Tshwane.

The bulk water supplier's Makenosi Maroo said that the restoration of power at the Mapleton booster station did not mean taps would be running again immediately.

"It will take about five days to fully restore the system. We are appealing to consumers to understand where we're coming from and urge them to use whatever water they have sparingly. I know that the cities of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane are providing water tankers."