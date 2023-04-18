EC govt launches campaign to ensure ex-miners with TB, silicosis get compensated

The High Court ruled in the favour of the ex-miners, with a settlement of five billion rands paid into a trust. While this felt like a victory, some families are still waiting for their share of the settlement.

EASTERN CAPE - The Eastern Cape government has launched a collaborative campaign across the province to ensure that former mineworkers suffering from illness have received their rightful compensation as per a 2019 High Court judgement.



Since the 60s, mineworkers in South Africa have suffered from tuberculosis and silicosis as a result of working underground in poor conditions and due to being gravely sick, many were left unable to work.

The first leg of the campaign starts at the eNgqeleni, Nyandeni Local Municipality on Tuesday morning.

An historic class action suit that took many years to fight has given a glimmer of hope for many chronically ill mineworkers and their families.

The Eastern Cape government, together with the national government, have launched an outreach programme to provide ex-miners with a one–stop service shop to claim for their unresolved benefits.

The programme includes the screening, verification, medical examination and payment of benefits to eligible former mineworkers who have contracted TB or silicosis diseases while working at various mines between 1965 and 2019.