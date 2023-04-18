Demolished Alex house: 'I just need a proper place to stay,' says resident

The demolition was to allow Joburg City Power electricians access to the faulty cable lines that caused prolonged power outages.

JOHANNESBURG - The Alexandra family whose house was demolished by Joburg City Power to find faulty underground cable lines, said they were not given any notice to move out.

This past weekend, residents of the Tsutsumane area along with municipal officials demolished two houses that were built on top of faulty cable lines in the area.

One of the knocked down houses belonged to Busisiwe Mncobo, an elderly woman who had lived there with her daughter and four grandchildren for over four years.

“When I came back from my job [on Saturday night] the house was already demolished,” she said.

“I found all my belongings on the street, the community were helping the officials with moving my stuff. There are some of my things that are missing but they are of no use now because the most important thing is that we are still alive, and also we have our identity documents, anything else doesn’t matter as much.”

Mncobo and her family now live in a nearby house where she will be have to fork out R900 for rent monthly.

Tears rolled down her cheeks when she explained that her only income was the old age grant that she uses to necessities for the household.

“I don’t know what we going to do because we have been told that we cannot return there,” she said.

Isaac Mangena, Joburg City Power spokesperson, said the demolition was necessary to allow the utility's electricians to get to the faulty cables that had been causing prolonged power outages in Tsutsumane.

“The community was getting impatient,” he said. “A decision was taken mostly by the community leadership to demolish the houses because they could not go another day without electricity.”

Mangena said Joburg City Power had no obligation to give demolition notices to the families living in the houses becasue they were built illegally.

“What we are requesting from the Department of Housing and others - who are responsible for the enforcement of bylaws - is to ensure people who are housed around or along the servitudes are removed from there because of the danger it poses,” he said.

“It also delays our work in terms of the repairs [and] restoration. In Alexandra alone, we have many of our infrastructure buried under people’s houses.”

Mangena said that the long-term plan is to remove all underground cables and put them overhead, however the relocation of people is not their mandate.