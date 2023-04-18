Defence DG suspended over procurement of machines to fix potholes

Deputy Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thabang Makwetla said that the deal was not authorised and that the director-general had been placed on cautionary suspension.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thabang Makwetla has admitted that there has been a lack of financial controls, with serious questions about a programme to fix potholes involving military veterans.

The _City Press _ reported that R40 million was allegedly earmarked to buy 90 pothole machines, which were purchased in 2021.

This comprised 10 per province and was aimed at using military veterans from uMkhonto we Sizwe and Apla.

R12.5 million was allegedly paid over to the vendor and R13 million for training.

Makwetla said that the equipment was never handed over to the department.

"We found these machines at a vendor that sold these machines to the department. We were told 'yes there were 90 units of these machines' but the machines were never delivered to the Department of Military Veterans."

He said that the deal was not authorised and that the director-general had been placed on cautionary suspension.

"There was no go-ahead given to the DG to procure these machines because we wanted to have a blueprint of the project to understand how this was going to be organised and this was never provided and from there we never had anything."

The director-general has been suspended and an investigation was under way.

