Court rules pregnant women, kids have right to healthcare despite status in SA

In terms of the National Health Act, the State has to provide free health services to all pregnant and lactating women and children below the age of six years unless they have medical aid.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has issued an order confirming the rights of all pregnant and lactating women as well as all children under the age of six to free public healthcare, regardless of their status in South Africa.

But in 2022, three migrant women represented by Section 27 turned to the courts after they were allegedly denied these rights by various Gauteng hospitals with sometimes tragic consequences.

Provincial policy introduced in 2020 was being used to require all asylum seekers, undocumented people and people who are stateless to pay for state health services.

The court’s now ordered amendments to the policy to provide for the necessary exceptions for pregnant and lactating women and young children.

The order was handed down last week.

Despite what the National Health Act says, the policy in question made no exceptions for pregnant and lactating women and young children.

Moreover, the court papers detail harrowing accounts of the struggles people in these categories said they’d faced trying to access State health services as a result.

One boy died after he ingested rat poison and staff at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital refused to open a file without his birth certificate or R5,000.

Another woman, meanwhile, lost her baby after she was refused treatment for high blood pressure - at eight-months pregnant - without a R20,000 payment.

The Department of Health initially filed a notice of intention to oppose the case. But it later withdrew its opposition.

In terms of the order - which was handed down last week - the department was also been directed to issue nationwide circulars and to put up posters at all health establishments noting the relevant provisions of the National Health Act.