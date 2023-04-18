City of Tshwane says residents are using water faster than it can be replaced

Water supply has hit critically low levels in some parts of Gauteng after a power failure at a Rand Water station.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said while water was being pumped into reservoirs, following crippling water interruptions, residents were using it faster than it could be replaced.

Water supply hit critically low levels in some parts of Gauteng after a power failure at Rand Water’s Mapleton Booster Station, in the City of Ekurhuleni, affected the Vlakfontein reservoir that supplies Tshwane.

Although power was restored to the Mapleton Booster Station at the weekend, the system could take up to a week to stabilise.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the recovery process was being hampered by high-water consumption.

"Unfortunately, it has become common practice that after a few days of no water consumption is usually high this however, puts a strain on the recovery of the water network. The city, therefore, pleads with residents to allow the affected reservoirs to recover to their maximum capacity."

Mashigo said the Mooikloof, Eersterust and Mamelodi reservoirs were completely empty while several other water towers were critically low.