City of Cape Town planning R1.2bn solar PV project for Paardevlei area

Once completed, projected to be by 2026, the plant is estimated to protect the city from at least one stage of Eskom power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - A R1.2 billion solar photovoltaic (PV) project is being planned for the Paardevlei area, near Somerset West.

Teaming up with German, English, and French agencies, the City of Cape Town said that once fully commissioned, possibly by 2026, the plant would be able to pump 60 megawatts into the grid.

That is estimated to protect paying electricity customers in the city from at least one stage of Eskom’s power cuts.

Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis said that first, a feasibility study will be conducted for the plant before the end of 2023.

“Our goal is to be free of stage 4 load shedding by 2026, but of course, if more of these projects come on sooner than we had hoped, we can actually get even higher than that.”

The city budgeted R2.3 billion over the next three years to mitigate up to four stages of Eskom’s outages.

The Cape Town administration said a separate 500-megawatt tender is now open to the public market, while contracts for the first 200-megawatt tender are expected to be signed in 2023.