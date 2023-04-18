Cele wants deep probe into Thabo Bester's escape, expects more arrests

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that he was confident that investigators would get to the bottom of the Bester saga.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the investigation into the Thabo Bester saga had to go much deeper.

Cele was responding to a question about whether police were investigating claims in a Sunday newspaper that Bester used to visit five-star hotels while incarcerated.

The Sunday Independent reported that corrupt officials from the Mangaung maximum-security prison used to sneak Bester out of prison so he could spend nights with Doctor Nandipha Magudumana in a hotel in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 35-year-old convicted rapist and murderer was serving a life sentence at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein before he pulled off a daring escape in May last year.

Bester and Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania just over a week ago.

Cele said that he was confident that investigators would get to the bottom of the Bester saga.

"Everything is going to be investigated, there are no stones that will be left unturned, and we believe by the look of things that many people will have to answer on this matter."

Four people, including Magudumana, her father Cornelius Sekeleni, a prison official and a camera installer have been charged for helping Bester escape from prison.

Cele said that more arrests were imminent: "As the investigation continues, we will expect that more people will have to be arrested."