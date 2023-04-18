A rise in obesity and malnutrition concerning for Africa, say nutritionists

Nutrition researchers from across the globe descended on Cape Town for a two-day discussion on Africa's nutrition challenges.

CAPE TOWN - The president of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, Maria van der Merwe, said the rising levels of obesity and malnutrition are a cause for concern on the African continent.

Nutrition researchers from across the globe will be in Cape Town over the next two days, to discuss the latest findings and recommendations for nutrition challenges in the continent.

Van der Merwe said in South Africa, two-thirds of women were either overweight or obese, while children were dying from under nutrition.

She also said between 12% and 15% of children under five years of age were obese or overweight in South Africa.

Van der Merwe said these concerns needed to be addressed before they became life-threatening.

"Overweight and obesity directly related to the development of our non-communicable chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, stroke and certain types of cancer. So, addressing nutrition is not only about the nutrition status and how we look and feel in our bodies but also definitely in terms of preventing disease."

Several factors contribute to the country's unhealthy eating habits - Van der Merwe pointed out.

"Food security, employment, poverty and overall inequality between the people of South Africa contribute to some developing under nutrition and others [being] overweight."