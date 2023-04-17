WC police find drugs worth more than R3m hidden in car

Officers on Sunday received information about a silver Jaguar with a trailer carrying another vehicle en-route to Cape Town with drugs hidden inside.

CAPE TOWN - Police have made a drug bust worth more than R3 million near the Western Cape town of Klawer.

The cars were stopped and searched at the Klawer weighbridge.

The police's Wesley Twigg said that a 60-year-old man was arrested and was expected to appear in the Klawer Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

"The vehicle fitting the description was stopped and searched. During the search, they found three bags containimg heroin in the boot. Upon an extended search of the Jetta, members found 50 more bags possibly containing heroin hidden in the back seat."