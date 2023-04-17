Tshwane municipality owes Sars R4.7 bn in VAT & outstanding penalties - Brink

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said that this related to undisclosed liabilities of the irregular Peu smart meter deal of 2013.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said that his administration had recently discovered that the municipality owed the South African Revenue Service (SARS) about R4.7 billion in outstanding value-added tax (VAT) and penalties.

Brink said that this related to undisclosed liabilities of the irregular PEU smart meter deal of 2013.

In 2013, the City of Tshwane under the African National Congress (ANC) government entered into a multibillion-rand deal with Peu Capital Partners for the provision of thousands of smart meters.

However, in 2017 the Pretoria High Court set aside the contract as unlawful and invalid.

Speaking during a media briefing at Tshwane house, Brink said that between 2012 and 2015, Peu had obtained access to the municipality’s bank account to pay itself.

"In the past three years or in the past year, we have learned that we owe Sars outstanding VAT payments on this unlawful contract for 2012 to 2015 and in the meantime, penalties and interest had accrued on this account. Currently, the city is paying R91 million a month on this bill, which is a massive squeeze on our cash flow and Sars is now demanding even bigger payments.”

