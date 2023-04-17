Tshwane Emergency Services clear lanes after N1 truck collision

A truck drove into another that was carrying hazardous materials and an explosion resulted, engulfing the vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Emergency Services started opening lanes for motorists along the N1 before the Lynwood Interchange after a collision between two trucks on Monday morning.

One patient was admitted to the Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

Emergency services managed to put out the fires and the South African Roads Agency’s hazardous materials team had to be dispatched.

Clean-up operations continued while two lanes remain closed.

"There was an accident earlier on the N1 between Lynwood and the N4 off-ramp, we are busy with recovery, and we are still going to establish whether there are more injuries or not we are going to establish if there are more patients," said the Tshwane police's Isaac Mahamba.