Traffic heavily congested near Lynwood after 2 trucks collide, catch fire

Tshwane EMS confirmed that one patient was rushed to Steve Biko Hospital and that both vehicles had been extinguished.

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic officials said that motorists travelling through Lynwood on the N1 south could expect heavy delays after two trucks collided and caught fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

They said that one of the trucks was carrying hazardous material, which needed to be contained.

The Tswane EMS's Charles Mabaso said that Sanral teams had been deployed to handle the situation.

Tshwane EMS' Charles Mabaso: "Just before 2AM, emergency services were called to the scene where it was reported that two trucks had collided. Upon arrival, both trucks were on fire - the one truck was fully engulfed by fire."