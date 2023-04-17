Thabo Bester case: State to oppose Dr Nandipha and 2 others' bail

The two other accused are a former G4S employee and a contracted camera installer at the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

JOHANNESBURG - The State will be opposing bail for disgraced medical doctor Nandipha Magudumana and two other men accused of aiding killer and rapist Thabo Bester in his escape from the maximum secure Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Magudumana made a brief court appearance on Monday together with her father- 65-year-old Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni.

He was released on R10,000 bail after the State said it was not opposing bail due to his chronic illness.

The 65-year-old and his daughter are accused of helping Bester flee from the facility run by security company G4S and housing him after his escape.

The two other accused Senohe Matsoara a former G4S employee and Teboho Lipholo a contracted camera installer were also in the dock.

The three will return to court for a formal bail application in May.

State advocate Sello Matlhoko told the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court that while they were not opposed to Sekeleni being released on bail, the other three accused including his daughter Magudumana will have to state their case for bail.

Lipholo - the man accused of tampering with the cameras on the night Bester was arrested - told the court that he will be requiring legal aid representation.

He told the court that he has a previous conviction for stock theft dating back to 2002.

All the other accused are being represented privately.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phaladi Shuping said investigators were still gathering information on all the accused for bail.

"We're going to present the evidence before the court on the day of the application."

In the meantime, Magudumana and the two accused will consult their lawyers in preparation for bail arguments in two weeks' time.