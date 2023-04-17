Sanral hazardous materials team monitoring clean-up of truck crash near Lynwood

Traffic officials said that motorists using the highway between the N4 and Lynwood interchanges could expect heavy delays as law enforcement had blocked off all lanes for investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has dispatched its hazardous material team to the N1 south to monitor an accident scene involving two trucks that caught on fire during the early hours of Monday morning.

One person was rushed to the Steve Biko Hospital after the two trucks collided.

One of the trucks was identified to be carrying hazardous material that caused multiple explosions at the scene.

The EMS' Charles Mabaso has since managed to extinguish the fire on both vehicles and Sanral is working on containing the hazardous material at the scene.

Mabaso explains: "Emergency services were called on scene where it was reported that one truck drove into the back of the other truck. According to reports from Sanral, the road is still closed while clean up is in progress."