Police probing claims of fraud & corruption against Malusi Booi - Hill-Lewis

Malusi Booi was removed as the City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements with immediate effect.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service is investigating allegations that former Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member Malusi Booi took money from alleged underworld gangsters.

This is the word from Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Booi was fired as the city's Human Settlements Mayoral Committee Member member in March 2023, after the police raided his office as part of a fraud and corruption investigation.

However, Booi has not been criminally charged yet.

READ MORE:

- Malusi Booi removed as City of Cape Town's Human Settlements Mayco member

- Malusi Booi a 'scapegoat' to cover DA 'corruption', says Cape Coloured Congress

- City of Cape Town Mayco member Malusi Booi suspended in wake of police raid

Hill-Lewis said allegations that Booi was taking money from gangsters for city tenders is what prompted axing him.

"That is what the police reported to me, and I made my decision based on those reports. I stress at this stage they're allegations, they have not yet even charged him. But they were serious enough and it seems to me serious enough that I had to take immediate action which I did."