Police officer due in court for allegedly trying to book out prison inmate

The Hawks arrested the 34-year-old constable on Friday, following an attempt to book out a businessman who was arrested by Interpol in 2022 for kidnapping, robbery, and three counts of being in contempt of court.

JOHANNESBURG - With South Africans still processing the Thabo Bester’s brazen escape from prison, in another case a 34-year-old police officer is set to appear in court on Monday after he allegedly tried to book out an inmate from the Johannesburg Correctional Services.

According to the Hawks, the officer was arrested after it was discovered that he was not involved in any case connected to the accused.

"The investigating officer immediately requested the prison warders to delay him as he and his colleagues are on their way,” said Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale.

“Upon arrival, the constable from Mondeor Detectives was presented and further questioned where it was discovered that he had no case connected to the accused. The member has been arrested."