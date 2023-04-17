Numsa: Medical insurance still an issue despite wage offer acceptance

The union accepted government's wage increase offer of 7% alongside the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union, after threats of a national bus strike over the Easter weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said while it accepted the 7% wage offer made in the bus sector, the outstanding issue of medical insurance remained up for discussion.

The union said the latest agreement was valid for a year.

Unions threatened a national bus strike over the Easter weekend, after negotiations deadlocked.

Another union, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), said some workers couldn’t afford to have medical insurance.

"What basically happened was that Numsa consulted extensively with its members and received a mandate to accept the offer," said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.