Jacob Zuma expected in court as arms deal corruption case set to resume

The case was last in court in January, when Judge Piet Koen, who had been presiding over it up until now, recused himself. Judge Nkosinathi Chili has now taken the reins.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is set to make another appearance in the dock on Monday, as the arms deal corruption case returns to the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The case was last in court in January, when Judge Piet Koen, who had been presiding over it up until now, recused himself.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili has now taken the reins.

It was postponed to 17 April for the resumption of the trial proceedings. But with Zuma set to bring another application aimed at State Advocate Billy Downer’s removal from the case, it’s likely to wind up being postponed again.

Judge Piet Koen’s January recusal came because of Zuma’s looming application for the removal of lead prosecutor, State Advocate Billy Downer.

The application is set to be based on the private prosecution Zuma’s now instituted against Downer over allegations that he leaked confidential medical information to the press, and Koen had already expressed a view on them, casting doubt on the merits when Zuma raised the same allegations in his failed special plea.

The case is on the roll on Monday for trial.

But this is unlikely to proceed, with Zuma’s legal team expected to file a new application on Monday.

In that event, the trial proceedings will likely be postponed again, pending the outcome.

In the meantime, Downer, and journalist Karyn Maughan, who Zuma’s also privately prosecuting have both filed applications to have the cases against them reviewed and set aside.

Those applications were heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court last month and judgment is pending.