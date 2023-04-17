Inside EWN Roundtable: How do we address homelessness in SA’s big metros?

A panel discusses homelessness in South Africa ahead of winter - the coldest season.

JOHANNESBURG - Nippy spells have in recent days taken over, signalling the approach of winter - the coldest of the four seasons. Preparations for winter are afoot for many households. These include purchasing blankets, bringing out the winter wardrobe and dusting the heater from the storeroom.

The 2023 winter comes with the worrisome reality of rampant power cuts referred to as load shedding in the South African lexicon.

What about the homeless folk in winter? How do we address their plight?

In Cape Town, officials and residents have been given less than a month to comment on a plan to create a safe space for the homeless in Green Point. If the proposal receives considerable nods, the city will provide 300 beds under the fly-over bridge on the suburb’s Ebenezer Road.

While the metros said it had set aside some money to assist the homeless earlier in 2022, the Western Cape High Court granted the city a handful of eviction notices to remove the homeless from its streets.

During the panel discussion, the Gauteng deputy director general of the Department of Social Development, Onkemetse Kabasia, said that the issue of homelessness is burdensome for provincial government.

“Government should be the lead department to resolve the issue of homelessness. Once there is absence of policy to address homelessness then outsourcing budget cannot help alleviate the pressure.”

He also added that some work was being done by The Presidency and the Department of Social Development to work on a national policy to harness contribution from different stakeholders to deal with homelessness.

CEO of Heaven Night Shelter Shaddie Valayadum - who has spent years working with the displaced and homeless - said that part of alleviating homelessness is seeking to understand why those people are on the streets in the first place.

“I get a phone call from new homeless people every day who have been either removed from their homes because of evictions, unemployment and many other reasons that simply giving them shelter is not the only solution. So we need to get away from just providing the homeless with shelter and a meal.”

Another non-governmental organisation that has committed itself to the homeless people and went beyond providing shelter and meals is U-turn.

The organisation has a centre in the city that empowers the homeless and destitute with skills and rehabilitation programmes for a better future.

CEO of U-turn Jean Ray Knighton-Fitt said while shelter is important, human life can't be overlooked.

“Shelter is a critical component of change, but we also offer ways for those on the streets to up-skill themselves and stand a better chance of sustaining a better life.”

While there is a need to move people off the streets and help them, some of them are adamant on staying on the streets because of the quick access to money that they then use to feed their addictions.

Knighton-Fitt said that at U-turn, they are slowly implementing vouchers so that people can be drawn in to redeem themselves.

Back in Gauteng, Kabasia said that homelessness did not have to be permanent, adding that they had started placing people in jobs.

_Listen to the full conversation below _