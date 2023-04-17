Go

Eskom to implement intermittent Stage 5 and Stage 6 load shedding

Eskom said that it would communicate any changes as soon as they occurred.

Trails of lights from passing vehicles in Braamfontein, Johannesburg while the area is submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP
17 April 2023 17:42

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it would ease load shedding from Stage 6 to Stage 5 on Tuesday morning.

Thereafter, the power utility added, Stage 5 and Stage 6 power cuts would be implemented intermittently.

“Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 and Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 daily. This pattern will be repeated until further notice,” said Eskom.

Should any changes occur, added Eskom, further update would be published.

“Breakdowns are currently at 17 325MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5 457MW.”

