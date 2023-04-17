CoCT making inroads towards being first city to eliminate load shedding

The City of Cape Town said it hopes to start construction of the plant in 2025 and connect it to the city's electricity grid by 2026.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said its making headway in becoming the first city in South Africa to be free of load shedding.

The city announced R1.2 billion in funding from the C40 climate finance facility to build a solar power plant just outside Somerset West in Cape Town.

Furthermore, the city said, it hoped to begin with the plant construction in 2025 and connect it to the city's electricity grid by 2026.

The municipality said the plant would provide up to 60 megawatts of renewable energy.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis said this would be enough to mitigate one full stage of load shedding.

"There are a number of new sources of power that the city is buying and all of these, as they start to connect to the grid together, will help us move through the stages of load shedding. Our goal is to be free of Stage 4 load shedding by 2026. But of course, if more of these projects come on sooner than we had hoped we could actually get even higher than that and hopefully say goodbye to load shedding forever in the city."