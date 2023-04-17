City Power appeals to communities to avoid building on infrastructure

Two houses were demolished in Alexandra over the weekend due to being built on top of faulty power cables, preventing the city from being able to repair them and leaving the community in the dark for days.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power said it would be talking to different law enforcement agencies to help with addressing the issue of illegal structures being built on or near electricity infrastructure.

This followed the demolition of two houses in Alexandra over the weekend after it was discovered that they were built on top of power cables.

As a result, the city could not repair the cables, leaving residents in the township in the dark for days.

READ MORE:

City Power said after the demolition of the two houses, it was found that there was a fault somewhere else.

The utility is in discussions with the community to demolish an additional double-storey house to fully restore power in the area.

"The issue of illegal structures built on top of and under the electricity infrastructure has been raised before with the community,” said City Power's Isaac Mangena.

“City Power appeals for communities to avoid building structures under power lines and on top of cables."