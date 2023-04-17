City of Tshwane, Rand Water officials to meet over water outages

The city has been experiencing interruptions since last week after a cable theft incident led to a power outage at Rand Water's Mapleton pump station.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said that it would be meeting with Rand Water's management this week to establish the structural challenges that have been leading to water outages.

The city has been experiencing interruptions since last week after a cable theft incident led to a power outage at Rand Water's Mapleton pump station.

This outage led to water outages and interruptions across the City of Tshwane and some parts of Ekurhuleni.

While the repairs have been completed at the pump station, residents are expected to be without water for a few more days to allow the system to stabilise.

The city has deployed water tankers to affected areas.

Tshwane mayor, Cilliers Brink: "We are in continuous engagement with Rand Water to get credible information about when this problem will be resolved. In the meantime, the City of Tshwane is taking steps to deploy water tankers."