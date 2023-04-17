City of Tshwane proposes 18% electricity tariff hike

If the proposed annual budget passes - Tshwane residents will see water, refuse collection and property increases.

TSHWANE – The City of Tshwane University municipality proposed an 18% tariff increase on electricity.

This is part of the capital city’s range of tariff hikes to services including water, refuse collection and property rates.

The increases are contained in the city’s draft annual budget for the 2023/24 financial year - which is out for public comments.

If the proposed annual budget passes in its current state, residents in Tshwane will see a 9,2% increase for water, 6% for refuse collection and 5% for property rates by 1 July 2023.

ALSO READ:

Tshwane Finance MMC for Peter Sutton said percentage increases for water and electricity were determined by Rand Water and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

Sutton said the municipality will be ramping up its #TshwaneYaTima revenue collection campaign - which cuts services to businesses and homes with outstanding municipal bills.

“We need to get the city back in a financially healthy environment and that’s part of the key aspects that the National Treasury has put out to the city, as the city is in an unfunded situation.”

Over the next few weeks, the municipality will be hosting a public participation across the city for its proposed annual budget.