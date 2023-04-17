City of eThekwini in consultations to assist hundreds displaced by Isipingo fire

Around 350 homes were engulfed in flames in the early hours of Sunday, but firefighters could only save about 50 structures.

DURBAN - The City of eThekwini said it was in consultations to find ways to assist hundreds of people who were displaced, after a fire gutted homes at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal.

The affected families were housed at a nearby community hall, after about 350 homes were engulfed in flames in the early hours of Sunday.

The municipality said while there were not any injuries or fatalities, the firefighters could only save about 50 structures.

"Food is being provided. The municipality is finalising assessments to determine the nature and extent of added assistance to be provided to families," said eThekwini municipality spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo.