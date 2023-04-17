BDS demands govt contract with G4S be terminated in wake of Thabo Bester escape

It said that it was shocked that after the Thabo Bester escape saga, the company was still allowed to run the facility.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement called for the immediate termination of the G4S contract with the Mangaung correctional facility.

The Palestinian-led movement said that government must not waste a day's money on the security company.

G4S came under fire after Bester escaped from the prison.

BDS's Salim Vally said that it was outrageous that the government paid R45 million a month of taxpayers’ money on the incompetent G4S.

"We don't agree with Minister Lamola and demand that the contract with G4S should be ended immediately. G4S is notorious - it operated a prison for children, Palestinian children, in Israel."

Vally added that corruption between the government and private companies was destroying the country's global outlook.

"This sad episode shows that corruption is not only limited to the public sector, and the alternative to state corruption and malfeasance is not privatisation. We need to hold both the state and profit-making companies to account."