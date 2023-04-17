Arms deal trial: Legal experts doubt Zuma will remove state advocate Downer

Jacob Zuma said State advocate Billy Downer’s position as an accused in a private prosecution the former president launched disqualifies him from trying the arms deal corruption case.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal experts are doubtful when it comes to the prospects of success of former president Jacob Zuma’s latest bid to remove State advocate Billy Downer from the arms deal corruption case.

Zuma launched another application aimed at Downer’s recusal.

This time, it is based on the fact that Zuma is privately prosecuting Downer over allegations that he illegally leaked the former president’s confidential medical information to the press.

Zuma raised the same allegations in his failed special plea - which was also aimed at Downer’s removal.

But they were essentially dismissed.

The allegations weren’t the subject of prosecution at the time but now they are and Zuma argues the game has changed.

Legal expert Dr Llewleyn Curlewis said they were two different matters though.

"The Criminal Procedure Act does not per se prohibit him from prosecuting a matter where Zuma is the accused while also simultaneously being an accused himself where there’s a private prosecution initiated from Zuma’s legal team. It’s two different matters. The two don’t go hand in hand, it’s got nothing to do with one another. It's two separate types of charges and offences."

Another legal Mpumelelo Zikalala also highlighted that Downer was innocent until proven guilty.

"From advocate Billy Dwoner’s side, he can come back and say: But you must remember I’m innocent up until proven guilty so what you’ve stated in court, in your private prosecution are mere allegations which have not been proven as being actually true. So, on that basis, there’s nothing which can be attached to it because I still have my full protection as per the constitution which is the same right which you enjoy."

The application is set down for a hearing in August.