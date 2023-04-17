ANC Veterans League says it hasn't dealt with Mbeki's concerns over Phala Phala

Former President Thabo Mbeki has hit out at the ANC's decision to use its majority to squash a move towards an impeachment inquiry linked to the foreign currency that was stolen from the president's Limpopo farm.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Veterans League said that while former President Thabo Mbeki was well within his right to raise his concerns over current President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala saga, it has not dealt with the issue.

Its convenor, Snuki Zikalala, said that there was nothing for the veterans' lekgotla to debate over the matter as Ramaphosa had taken it under review.

The veterans league held a lekgotla in Johannesburg over the weekend.

Last week, six of the ANC's top seven officials met with Mbeki following a leaked letter he sent to Ramaphosa's deputy, Paul Mashatile.

Mbeki has hit out at the ANC's decision to use its majority to squash a move towards an impeachment inquiry linked to the foreign currency that was stolen from the president's Limpopo farm.

Zikalala said that the ANC was likely to give an update on the engagements soon.

"While it's still under review, there's nothing for us to debate and discuss because we don't have any information. What comrade Mbeki has raised and, of course, the top seven has met with him and we will get the briefing from there. Comrade Mbeki has been raising most contentious and serious issues about how government fails to deliver and how the ANC needs to be protected."