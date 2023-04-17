Accused in private prosecution Downer stands no chance in graft case: Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma brought a new application for State advocate Billy Downer’s removal from the arms deal corruption case.

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma said State advocate Billy Downer’s position as an accused in a private prosecution the former president launched disqualifies him from trying the arms deal corruption case.

Zuma was back in the dock of the Pietermaritzburg High Court for the case on Monday.

He faces a string of graft charges related to a $2 billion deal between the then newly elected African National Congress (ANC) government and French arms trader Thales - which he’s accused alongside - in the late 90’s.

It was on the roll for trial, but Zuma’s now brought another application aimed at Downer’s removal from the case.

As a result, the trial proceedings have been placed on ice again.

In the papers, Zuma said the current state of affairs is “inimical” to Downer remaining on the case.

This is the second application Zuma made to get Downer kicked off the case.

In May 2021, he also raised a special plea challenging Downer’s title to prosecute - which was dismissed.

The grounds Zuma relies on in his new application are strikingly similar to those he relied on in his special plea, though with the only significant difference being that they now include the fact that he’s instituted a private prosecution against Downer.

This is over allegations that Downer leaked Zuma's confidential medical information to the media.

Zuma raised these allegations in his special plea and they were essentially dismissed along with the main challenge.

But they weren’t yet the subject of prosecution at the time.

Now that they are, Zuma said the game has changed.

He cites provisions in the National Prosecuting Authority’s ethics manual to the effect that “prosecutors should recuse themselves where a perception that objectivity is compromised exists or could exist” - adamant that this is the case here and that the fact that Zuma’s now a complainant against Downer in a criminal matter establishes the point “beyond point”.

Whether the private prosecution is ultimately successful, he added, it being instituted was enough to establish “a perception of compromised objectivity”.