Patekile clarifies that 'English-only policy' is for internal purposes

The WC police commissioner said people that are coming to the police station are free to use the language of their own choice to lay complaints, however, statements submitted by SAPS members must be in English.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police commissioner Tembisile Patekile has clarified the criticised English-only policy for official documents at police stations, saying it is not designed to discriminate against complainants, but is for internal purposes only.

In March, Western Cape police announced a decision to record complainants’ statements in English only in various stations in the province - a move that has received much criticism.

Calling for the policy to be scrapped, Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Okkie Terblanche said failure to allow victims to report crimes in their mother tongue would not only impair their dignity but would lead to victims not coming forward to report crimes.

He said the DA wrote to both the national police commissioner and the Western Cape provincial commissioner to confirm in writing that this practice will not be allowed to happen, and that victims who come in to report crimes would be treated with respect and dignity.

But Patekile maintains the policy is not new, and will not hinder victims from reporting crimes in their most comfortable language.

"This is for working language within the SAPS, which excludes people that are coming to the police station. They use the language of their own choices to lay those complaints, but statements that are submitted by the members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) must be in English."

"I didn't come up with something new, I reinforced an existing policy which was promulgated... in 2016. This policy provides that the working language for the police in all official documents shall be English," he said.

Provincial police spokesperson Andrè Traut added that the use of official languages in SAPS is regulated by policy and directives of the courts.