NUM wants 15% wage hike from Eskom as negotiations set to get under way

Wage talks at Eskom come at a time when the power utility - which has implemented power cuts almost every day this year, is hamstrung by debt and under-performing power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) wants Eskom to hike salaries by a hefty 15% across the board - as wage negotiations look set to start in the coming week.

The salary hike is among more than 20 demands tabled by the union. Other demands include an increase of R7 000 in housing allowance and a standard cellphone allowance of R1 000.

The union said it also wants an electricity allowance of R1 500 for Eskom employees, coupled with a danger allowance of R15 000.

Added to the salary hike, NUM has called for performance bonuses to be reinstated at 25% of the annual salary, after incentives for some workers were scaled down almost five years ago.

In 2020, Eskom was caught in a back-and-forth with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) following claims it sought R1,8 billion in additional revenue to pay performance bonuses for work done between 2019 and 2022.

In the 2023/ 24 demands, NUM also wants four weeks of paternity leave - almost double what the law prescribes.

NUM is the power utility's biggest union - representing more than 14 000 workers. Other unions representing workers at Eskom include Solidarity and the Union of Metalworkers.