No injuries or fatalities from Isipingo informal settlement fire, says eThekwini

JOHANNESBURG - The eThekwini Municipality said there have been no injuries or fatalities from Saturday night’s devastating fire in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal.

More than 350 homes were destroyed after the blaze swept through the Dakota informal settlement.

The municipality said the city's firefighters only managed to save 50 structures from the flames.

The municipality said it’s opened a community hall to house the displaced families.

"Food is being provided. The municipality is finalising assessments to determine the nature and assistance to be provided to families," said eThekwini municipality spokesperson, Lindiwe Khuzwayo.