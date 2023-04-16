Hundreds displaced after fire tears through informal settlement in Isipingo

It's understood the blaze which started late Saturday night gutted at least 300 structures.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of families have been displaced after a fire tore through the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal.

There are concerns about a humanitarian crisis after hundreds of families have been left homeless in the community that is still reeling from last year's floods.

Non-profit organisation Gift of the Giver's Bilall Jeewa was at the scene.

"We estimate about 300 to 400 informal settlements that are burned down which means that there are about 1,000 people that are displaced. We are waiting for disaster management to give us an assessment plus plans on where they are going to be housing the displaced residents so we can make arrangements."