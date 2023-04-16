Energy experts give merit to claims Eskom quietly implemented stage 7 power cuts

On Thursday night, the state-owned power utility admitted it was shedding 7 072 megawatts of electricity but classified it as stage 6. By Eskom's own measures, 7 000 megawatts off the grid is equivalent to stage 7.

JOHANNESBURG - Energy experts have given merit to claims that Eskom quietly implemented load shedding above stage 6 after the power utility took over 7 000 megawatts of electricity off the grid.

By Eskom's own measures, 7 000 megawatts off the grid is the equivalent of stage 7 power cuts.

If expert opinion is anything to go by, then this means the country was hit with stage 6 on Wednesday and stage 7 on Thursday before the power utility scaled back down to stage 6 load shedding indefinitely.

Eskom maintains it hasn't surpassed stage six recently.

In a status update posted on Thursday night, the state-owned power utility admitted it was shedding 7 072 megawatts of electricity but classified it as stage 6 load shedding, coupled with stage 4 curtailment.

Feedback from Evening Peak

Load curtailment is when Eskom asks large energy users to reduce their power usage.

Energy analyst, Chris Yelland dismissed Eskom's explanation as semantics.

"Things get a little bit fuzzy and Eskom talks about load curtailment, and load shedding and manual rotating load shedding. But whether it's load curtailment or load reduction or load shedding - these are all different forms of load shedding," he said.

Energy analyst Ted Blom said the grid may be in danger.

"The way that Eskom is currently managing their grid with a very low safety margin. The chances of a grid meltdown under those reckless management conditions are very high," he added.

The power utility's woes are not expected to ease any time soon as it battles high demand and low generation capacity.